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Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

Sharad Pawar clarified that no new discussions are taking place about merging his party with the NCP led by Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. The merger was previously discussed by Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. Ajit Pawar's death brought claims of a near-merger to the forefront, though these were denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:26 IST
Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), has stated that there are currently no ongoing talks aimed at merging his faction with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar.

Speaking in New Delhi, Pawar clarified that while such discussions had been held previously between his late nephew Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, there is no current pursuit of unification.

The speculation strengthened after Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, with some leaders claiming plans for a merger were imminent at that point, a narrative denied by current NCP officials.

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