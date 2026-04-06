Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's 'Family Rule': A Call for Democratic Leadership

In the heated contest for the Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of relying on family connections for his political standing.

During campaign rallies, Palaniswami lambasted Stalin for perpetuating family rule and questioned the justification for Stalin's prominence, attributing it to his birth into the family of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Palaniswami urged state voters to end family dominance, challenging the DMK president to focus on substantial issues rather than deflecting attention by invoking national politics in the assembly campaign discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)