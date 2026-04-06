Telangana vs Kerala: A Political Showdown Between Reddy and Vijayan

The ongoing political feud between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan intensified this Monday when Reddy countered Vijayan's criticisms with a detailed response. Reddy challenged the data cited by Vijayan, arguing its outdated nature, as it was derived from the NITI Aayog SDG Index 2023-24.

He pointed out that many of Vijayan's achievements, such as poverty eradication and high literacy rates, are historical accomplishments resulting from decades of progressive governance and external factors like Gulf remittances, rather than current leadership. Reddy accused Vijayan of ignoring structural issues like brain drain and industrial stagnation.

Offering a contrast, Reddy highlighted Telangana's initiatives, including governance reforms and Hyderabad's emergence as a premier GCC hub. He invited Vijayan for a fact-based discussion in Kerala while maintaining his intention to campaign in the state despite the ongoing political tiff.

(With inputs from agencies.)