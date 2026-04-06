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Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to jail a reporter unless they reveal the source of a leak regarding the rescue of an airman in Iran. This demand was made during a briefing, raising concerns about press freedom and the protection of journalistic sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:01 IST
Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to compel a journalist to disclose their source concerning the rescue operation of an airman in Iran.

Trump's statement came during a routine briefing, during which he also threatened jail time for the reporter should they refuse to comply.

The President's demand has sparked debates about press freedom and the protection of journalistic sources, highlighting ongoing tensions between the media and the current administration.

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