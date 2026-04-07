Rodríguez's Role: Beyond Temporary Leadership

Delcy Rodríguez has surpassed the 90-day limit of her temporary presidency in Venezuela, following the high court's regulations, after the US apprehension of Nicolás Maduro in January.

Uncertainty looms over the extension of Rodríguez's term as Venezuela's acting president, with no public vote by lawmakers beyond last Friday's deadline.

The Supreme Tribunal of Justice's rulings and US-Venezuela relations continue to reshape the political landscape, affecting the legitimacy and leadership dynamics within the country.