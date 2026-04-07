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Rodríguez's Role: Beyond Temporary Leadership

Delcy Rodríguez continues as Venezuela's acting president past the 90-day limit set by the court, with uncertainty over her term extension. Maduro's absence, termed "kidnapping," is contested amid political maneuvering. Rodríguez cooperates with the US while advocating for Maduro's release, amid calls for a snap election from opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:17 IST
Rodríguez's Role: Beyond Temporary Leadership
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez has surpassed the 90-day limit of her temporary presidency in Venezuela, following the high court's regulations, after the US apprehension of Nicolás Maduro in January.

Uncertainty looms over the extension of Rodríguez's term as Venezuela's acting president, with no public vote by lawmakers beyond last Friday's deadline.

The Supreme Tribunal of Justice's rulings and US-Venezuela relations continue to reshape the political landscape, affecting the legitimacy and leadership dynamics within the country.

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