Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

A Japanese journalist working for NHK has been released on bail in Iran, according to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. Speaking in Tokyo, Kihara confirmed the journalist had been released on Monday and remains in good health. Details regarding the conditions of his release remain undisclosed.

The individual had been detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in January and later transferred to Evin Prison in February. Japan continues to press for the journalist's complete freedom from Iranian authorities. Additionally, Kihara confirmed the Japanese ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, has met with the journalist post-release.

The announcement followed discussions between Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Iran's Abbas Araghchi about Iran's disputes with the United States and Israel. A Foreign Ministry statement reiterated Japan's stance on securing the journalist's release, with Iranian officials acknowledging the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)