Left Menu

Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

A Japanese national, believed to be a journalist with NHK, has been released on bail in Iran after being detained since January. The Japanese government continues to seek a full release as diplomatic efforts intensify following high-level talks between Japanese and Iranian officials discussing ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:13 IST
Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese journalist working for NHK has been released on bail in Iran, according to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. Speaking in Tokyo, Kihara confirmed the journalist had been released on Monday and remains in good health. Details regarding the conditions of his release remain undisclosed.

The individual had been detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in January and later transferred to Evin Prison in February. Japan continues to press for the journalist's complete freedom from Iranian authorities. Additionally, Kihara confirmed the Japanese ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, has met with the journalist post-release.

The announcement followed discussions between Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Iran's Abbas Araghchi about Iran's disputes with the United States and Israel. A Foreign Ministry statement reiterated Japan's stance on securing the journalist's release, with Iranian officials acknowledging the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.

Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea,...

 India
2
Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

 India
3
Puducherry's Pre-Poll Pulse: A Prestige Battle Amidst Fierce Campaigning

Puducherry's Pre-Poll Pulse: A Prestige Battle Amidst Fierce Campaigning

 India
4
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026