Taiwan's Opposition Leader on Historic Peace Mission to China Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwanese opposition leader Cheng Li-wun embarks on a landmark 'peace' mission to China, aiming for talks with President Xi Jinping. Her trip coincides with growing Chinese military pressure on Taiwan and parliamentary delays on increased defense spending. Taiwan asserts its right to self-determination amidst escalating tensions.
Taiwan's main opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, has initiated a historic mission to China, with potential talks planned with President Xi Jinping. This diplomatic journey comes amid Beijing's intensified military posture towards Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.
Prior to departure, Cheng emphasized the importance of seizing any opportunity for peace, despite public unease about her visit. Her arrival in Shanghai was marked by stringent security measures, as she traveled to Nanjing, the resting place of Republic of China's founder, Sun Yat-sen.
This visit is pivotal, happening ahead of a scheduled summit between U.S. President Trump and Xi, where Taiwan's issue is expected to be a crucial point of discussion. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government calls for dialogue, reaffirming its democratic self-governance and resistance against Chinese pressure.