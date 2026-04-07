Taiwan's Opposition Leader on Historic Peace Mission to China Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's main opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, has initiated a historic mission to China, with potential talks planned with President Xi Jinping. This diplomatic journey comes amid Beijing's intensified military posture towards Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.

Prior to departure, Cheng emphasized the importance of seizing any opportunity for peace, despite public unease about her visit. Her arrival in Shanghai was marked by stringent security measures, as she traveled to Nanjing, the resting place of Republic of China's founder, Sun Yat-sen.

This visit is pivotal, happening ahead of a scheduled summit between U.S. President Trump and Xi, where Taiwan's issue is expected to be a crucial point of discussion. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government calls for dialogue, reaffirming its democratic self-governance and resistance against Chinese pressure.