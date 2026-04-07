Left Menu

Taiwan's Opposition Leader on Historic Peace Mission to China Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwanese opposition leader Cheng Li-wun embarks on a landmark 'peace' mission to China, aiming for talks with President Xi Jinping. Her trip coincides with growing Chinese military pressure on Taiwan and parliamentary delays on increased defense spending. Taiwan asserts its right to self-determination amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:08 IST
Taiwan's Opposition Leader on Historic Peace Mission to China Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's main opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, has initiated a historic mission to China, with potential talks planned with President Xi Jinping. This diplomatic journey comes amid Beijing's intensified military posture towards Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.

Prior to departure, Cheng emphasized the importance of seizing any opportunity for peace, despite public unease about her visit. Her arrival in Shanghai was marked by stringent security measures, as she traveled to Nanjing, the resting place of Republic of China's founder, Sun Yat-sen.

This visit is pivotal, happening ahead of a scheduled summit between U.S. President Trump and Xi, where Taiwan's issue is expected to be a crucial point of discussion. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government calls for dialogue, reaffirming its democratic self-governance and resistance against Chinese pressure.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

 India
2
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.

Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg d...

 India
3
China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

 China
4
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026