Amit Shah Targets Congress Over Assam's Future Amid Election Countdown

In a charged rally at Patharkandi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a stern critique of the Congress, declaring the BJP's commitment to preventing Assam from becoming an 'infiltrator-dominated region.' Shah urged voters to elect a BJP-led government in the forthcoming Assembly elections, promising decisive action against infiltrators.

Identifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a primary opponent, Shah accused the rival party of engaging in vote-bank politics. He emphasized the BJP's efforts in identifying infiltrators and pledged to eliminate them systematically, proposing that BJP governance in Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura would completely halt infiltration.

Shah highlighted the cultural agenda of the BJP, suggesting the renaming of 'Karimganj' to 'Shribhumi,' and criticized Congress's alleged reliance on infiltrators for political power. He credited Prime Minister Modi for recognizing Assamese and Bengali as classical languages and defended the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah accused Congress of conspiring to transform Assam into an infiltrator haven, stating that coordinated BJP action would safeguard regional jobs and resources.