Venugopal Raises 10 Key Allegations Against Kerala's LDF Government Ahead of Election
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal released a letter criticizing Kerala's LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over alleged secret dealings with BJP leaders. He questioned meetings with top officials and decisions like implementing PM SHRI scheme, raising concerns ahead of elections with no response from the Chief Minister's Office.
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K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, has leveled serious allegations against Kerala's LDF government in an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The letter was released on the last day of public campaigning before the April 9 Assembly polls.
Venugopal posed ten pressing questions, accusing the Chief Minister of secret agreements with BJP leaders and highlighting controversial meetings with key figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Furthermore, he criticized the state government's intent to implement the PM SHRI scheme against CPI opposition, and expressed skepticism over the handling of several corruption cases, implying a disturbing alliance between the state and BJP. The Chief Minister's Office has not yet responded to these allegations.
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