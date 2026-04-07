Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Assam: Passport Controversy Heats Up Amid Election Countdown

Assam's political scene is charged as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows stringent action after Congress claims his wife holds multiple passports. The allegations sparked police action, and Sarma refutes claims linking his family to Dubai properties, accusing Congress of foreign ties. Elections loom amid intensifying political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:32 IST
Political Turmoil in Assam: Passport Controversy Heats Up Amid Election Countdown
Visuals from Pawan Khera's residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated run-up to Assam's elections, a political storm has erupted as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma grapples with accusations that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possesses multiple passports. The allegations, originated by Congress leader Pawan Khera, have drawn sharp rebuke from Sarma who has vowed to take decisive legal action.

The controversy further deepened as Assam Police raided Khera's residence in Delhi following an FIR filed by Sarma's wife. At a recent Guwahati press conference, Sarma discredited the opposition's accusations, suggesting that the Congress party is losing ground in the state, and criticized their ties to alleged Pakistani social media groups.

As the political landscape in Assam reaches a fever pitch, the Chief Minister dismissed Congress's claims of property ownership in Dubai, attributing them to stolen documents. With the elections looming, Sarma's actions and the unfolding controversy are at the forefront of Assam's political discourse.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

 India
2
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.

Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg d...

 India
3
China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

 China
4
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026