Political Turmoil in Assam: Passport Controversy Heats Up Amid Election Countdown
Assam's political scene is charged as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows stringent action after Congress claims his wife holds multiple passports. The allegations sparked police action, and Sarma refutes claims linking his family to Dubai properties, accusing Congress of foreign ties. Elections loom amid intensifying political drama.
- Country:
- India
In the heated run-up to Assam's elections, a political storm has erupted as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma grapples with accusations that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possesses multiple passports. The allegations, originated by Congress leader Pawan Khera, have drawn sharp rebuke from Sarma who has vowed to take decisive legal action.
The controversy further deepened as Assam Police raided Khera's residence in Delhi following an FIR filed by Sarma's wife. At a recent Guwahati press conference, Sarma discredited the opposition's accusations, suggesting that the Congress party is losing ground in the state, and criticized their ties to alleged Pakistani social media groups.
As the political landscape in Assam reaches a fever pitch, the Chief Minister dismissed Congress's claims of property ownership in Dubai, attributing them to stolen documents. With the elections looming, Sarma's actions and the unfolding controversy are at the forefront of Assam's political discourse.