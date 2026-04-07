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Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

Assam Police visited Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi home for questioning related to allegations against Assam CM's wife. The case involves claims of multiple passports and undeclared assets. Although Khera was not found, electronic devices were seized, intensifying the political rift as Congress accuses the CM of misusing state machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST
Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of political events, an Assam Police team conducted a search at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera. They sought to question him regarding allegations of multiple passports and undeclared assets involving the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The allegations from Khera prompted a strong backlash from Sarma, who accused the Congress leader of fabricating false information. Despite the police search, Khera evaded questioning, reportedly having left for Hyderabad, leaving a trail of political tension in his wake.

The Congress party has reacted sharply, criticizing the Assam CM for allegedly deploying state machinery to suppress opposition voices. As the controversy unfolds, political analysts suggest that the ongoing investigation could significantly impact upcoming elections in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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