Political Battle Heats Up: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Flees Amid Allegations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of fleeing to Hyderabad after challenging the state police to arrest him. The controversy stems from Khera's allegations against Sarma's family regarding undeclared assets. Tensions rise as Assam assembly elections are on the horizon.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of fleeing to Hyderabad after daring state police to arrest him. This tension arises from Khera's allegations against Sarma and his family related to undeclared assets in the CM's election affidavit.
Sarma claims Khera challenged the Assam police but evaded questioning when they arrived at his Delhi home. Khera faces criticism for allegedly sourcing information from a Pakistani social media group.
With the Assam assembly elections approaching on April 9, this political drama adds to the charged atmosphere, as votes are slated to be counted on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Vows to Oust 'Corrupt' Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam
Tragic Demise and Allegations: Farmer's Death Sparks Protest
Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Massive Electoral Roll Deletion in West Bengal: Impact on Upcoming Assembly Elections