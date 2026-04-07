Political Battle Heats Up: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Flees Amid Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of fleeing to Hyderabad after daring state police to arrest him. This tension arises from Khera's allegations against Sarma and his family related to undeclared assets in the CM's election affidavit.

Sarma claims Khera challenged the Assam police but evaded questioning when they arrived at his Delhi home. Khera faces criticism for allegedly sourcing information from a Pakistani social media group.

With the Assam assembly elections approaching on April 9, this political drama adds to the charged atmosphere, as votes are slated to be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)