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Political Battle Heats Up: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Flees Amid Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of fleeing to Hyderabad after challenging the state police to arrest him. The controversy stems from Khera's allegations against Sarma's family regarding undeclared assets. Tensions rise as Assam assembly elections are on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:38 IST
Political Battle Heats Up: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Flees Amid Allegations
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of fleeing to Hyderabad after daring state police to arrest him. This tension arises from Khera's allegations against Sarma and his family related to undeclared assets in the CM's election affidavit.

Sarma claims Khera challenged the Assam police but evaded questioning when they arrived at his Delhi home. Khera faces criticism for allegedly sourcing information from a Pakistani social media group.

With the Assam assembly elections approaching on April 9, this political drama adds to the charged atmosphere, as votes are slated to be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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