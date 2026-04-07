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Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused authorities of targeting specific communities by deleting names from voter rolls post-SIR exercise. She pledges support for those affected, with nearly 91 lakh voters removed from the rolls. Her intervention in the Supreme Court restored 32 lakh names from adjudication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has raised serious allegations regarding electoral roll irregularities in the state. She claims that names from certain communities have been unfairly removed during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing a gathering in Chakdaha, Nadia district, Banerjee assured that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stands resolutely with those whose names were omitted. In recent data released by the Election Commission, nearly 91 lakh voters were erased from the rolls.

Banerjee highlighted her intervention in the Supreme Court that resulted in the reinstatement of around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh disputed cases. With the upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, these allegations add another layer of complexity to the political climate in West Bengal.

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