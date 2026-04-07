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Rajbanshi Pride at Stake: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee vs. BJP's Promises

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP government of betraying the Rajbanshi community's pride by not fulfilling promises made during elections. Banerjee highlights unmet pledges such as recognition of Rajbanshi language, a cultural memorial, development projects, and other initiatives crucial to the community's identity and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:36 IST
Rajbanshi Pride at Stake: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee vs. BJP's Promises
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP government of failing to honor promises to the Rajbanshi community, alleging their pride has been compromised. Banerjee addressed the issue in Natabari, Coochbehar district, pointing out the BJP's delay in recognizing the Rajbanshi language under the Constitution's eighth schedule.

He criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making false promises, including the establishment of a 'Narayani Sena' battalion and a Panchanan Barma memorial. Banerjee claimed these promises remain unmet, reflecting a neglect of the community's cultural needs. Shah's earlier campaign promises, including setting up a religious tourism hub and an AIIMS-type hospital, were also mentioned.

Banerjee warned against BJP's alleged divisive tactics and accused them of marginalizing Bengali-speaking migrants and delaying central funds due to Bengal. He urged people to remain vigilant against propaganda and emphasized the commitment of Mamata Banerjee's government to uphold social welfare projects like 'Lakshmir Bhandar'.

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