Left Menu

Controversy Strikes: BJD Suspension of Manjulata and Muktikanta Mandal

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has suspended Manjulata Mandal, former Bhadrak MP, and her husband, ex-Dhamnagar MLA Muktikanta Mandal, due to alleged anti-party activities. While Manjulata served as a Lok Sabha MP since 2019, Muktikanta won the Dhamnagar assembly seat in 2014. The suspension has sparked controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:15 IST
Controversy Strikes: BJD Suspension of Manjulata and Muktikanta Mandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has taken decisive action by suspending former Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal and ex-Dhamnagar MLA Muktikanta Mandal, citing alleged anti-party activities. This suspension of the couple has sent ripples through the political landscape.

In an official release, the BJD confirmed the immediate suspension, emphasizing that Manjulata, a state council member, and Muktikanta, a member from Bhadrak district, were involved in actions contrary to party interests.

Manjulata, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket in 2019, and Muktikanta, who secured the Dhamnagar assembly seat in 2014, now face a challenging political future. Surprisingly, Muktikanta has expressed shock, suggesting the action might have been driven by misleading reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

 India
2
Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

 Global
3
Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: Fadnavis to Congress

Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: ...

 India
4
Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026