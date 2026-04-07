Controversy Strikes: BJD Suspension of Manjulata and Muktikanta Mandal

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has taken decisive action by suspending former Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal and ex-Dhamnagar MLA Muktikanta Mandal, citing alleged anti-party activities. This suspension of the couple has sent ripples through the political landscape.

In an official release, the BJD confirmed the immediate suspension, emphasizing that Manjulata, a state council member, and Muktikanta, a member from Bhadrak district, were involved in actions contrary to party interests.

Manjulata, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket in 2019, and Muktikanta, who secured the Dhamnagar assembly seat in 2014, now face a challenging political future. Surprisingly, Muktikanta has expressed shock, suggesting the action might have been driven by misleading reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)