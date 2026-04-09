High Voter Turnout in Koridang By-Election Reflects Democratic Enthusiasm

The recent by-election for the Koridang assembly seat in Nagaland recorded a high voter turnout of 80.62% as polls closed at 5 PM, according to the Election Commission. Out of 22,382 registered voters, a significant 18,045 cast their ballots, marking a robust participation in the democratic process.

Polling remained largely peaceful, with key strategic deployments of both CAPF and state forces ensuring smooth conduct. Noteworthy polling stations like Mangmetong II reported turnouts as high as 99.08%, while some, like Alichen II, experienced lower engagement. Overall, the election reflected varying regional participation.

The election was prompted by the passing of BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen. The ruling People's Democratic Alliance fielded his son, Daochier I Imchen, as the BJP nominee, while opponents included Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao and NPP's I Abenjang. The vote counting is slated for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)