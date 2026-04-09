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BJP Aims for Landmark Victory in Tripura's Tribal Council Elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha predicts the inevitable defeat of the Tipra Motha Party in the upcoming tribal council elections. Claiming that Tipra Motha has failed constituents, Saha criticizes their leader for divisive tactics, while emphasizing BJP's confident strategy to dominate all 28 seats in the polls on April 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:54 IST
BJP Aims for Landmark Victory in Tripura's Tribal Council Elections
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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has declared that the Tipra Motha Party faces an inevitable defeat in the forthcoming tribal council elections scheduled for April 12.

Speaking at an election rally in South Tripura district, Saha accused Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma of employing divisive tactics to mislead tribal voters. This criticism coincides with the BJP's commitment to contest all 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

Saha emphasized the BJP's strategic revival efforts initiated three months before the polls, expressing confidence in a significant victory. The 2021 elections saw Tipra Motha forming the council by winning 19 out of 30 seats, but now face a formidable BJP opposition determined to enhance its presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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