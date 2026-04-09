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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Cricket's Emerging Supernova

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young Indian cricketer, dazzled fans and experts alike with his impressive performance in the IPL 2026, catching the attention of former players like Graeme Smith and Anil Kumble. His fearless batting against esteemed bowlers marks him as a potential future superstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:52 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Cricket's Emerging Supernova
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is capturing the cricketing world's attention with his outstanding performance in the IPL 2026. South African cricket legend Graeme Smith has labeled the young Indian a "proper superstar" after a stunning display against premier bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, showcasing his fearless approach.

In a rain-shortened match, Sooryavanshi hit a remarkable six off his first ball against Bumrah, followed by another in the same over, delivering a swift 39 runs off just 14 balls. His performance occurred during Rajasthan Royals' triumph over Mumbai Indians, affirming his burgeoning talent in the tournament.

Alongside admiration from Smith, former Indian captain Anil Kumble also praised the young prodigy for confidently facing a bowler of Bumrah's caliber. As the IPL unfolds, expectations are high for Sooryavanshi to evolve into a cricketing superstar, revitalizing excitement among fans and industry veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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