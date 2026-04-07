Arrest of Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Shakes Bangladesh

In a significant development, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former speaker of Bangladesh, reportedly from a relative's residence in Dhanmondi. According to media reports, her arrest is linked to a case filed over violent incidents during the mass uprising.

Chaudhury had been in hiding, facing multiple cases across various police stations in Bangladesh, including Banani and Uttara in the capital city and a pending case in Rangpur. Her arrest coincides with a broader crackdown on top Awami League officials following their administration's collapse in July.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who made history as Bangladesh's first female speaker, served from April 2013 until September 2024. Her political journey began in 2009 when she entered parliament through a reserved seat for women, later advancing to the state minister for women and children affairs before leading the parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)