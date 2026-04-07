Left Menu

Arrest of Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Shakes Bangladesh

Former speaker of Bangladesh, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, was arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Facing charges stemming from the July Uprising, she had been in hiding until her detention. Chaudhury served as speaker since 2013 and was involved in the country's political scene until recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:24 IST
Arrest of Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Shakes Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former speaker of Bangladesh, reportedly from a relative's residence in Dhanmondi. According to media reports, her arrest is linked to a case filed over violent incidents during the mass uprising.

Chaudhury had been in hiding, facing multiple cases across various police stations in Bangladesh, including Banani and Uttara in the capital city and a pending case in Rangpur. Her arrest coincides with a broader crackdown on top Awami League officials following their administration's collapse in July.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who made history as Bangladesh's first female speaker, served from April 2013 until September 2024. Her political journey began in 2009 when she entered parliament through a reserved seat for women, later advancing to the state minister for women and children affairs before leading the parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

 India
2
Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

 Global
3
Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: Fadnavis to Congress

Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: ...

 India
4
Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026