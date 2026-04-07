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TMC Battles Voter Disenfranchisement in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress delegation, led by Derek O'Brien, will meet the Election Commission to address voter disenfranchisement concerns in West Bengal. This follows the removal of around 91 lakh voters in the state. TMC accuses the EC of bias and threatens a sit-in protest if ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:41 IST
TMC Battles Voter Disenfranchisement in West Bengal
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In a decisive move, a delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), headed by Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, is set to meet with the Election Commission on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of voter disenfranchisement in West Bengal.

Nearly 91 lakh voters have been removed from the electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, a figure that constitutes over 11.85 per cent of the state's voter base. The TMC alleges that the Election Commission's actions are partial and intimidatory.

The party's leaders, including Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, are prepared to stage a sit-in protest if their demands are not heard, adamantly calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged arrogance and partiality. The confrontation underscores the tension-filled climate in West Bengal's voter landscape.

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