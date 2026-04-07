Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Cabinet Reshuffle or Leadership Change?

In Karnataka, political suspense grips the Congress-led administration as discussions intensify over a potential cabinet reshuffle. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with the Congress high command, is tasked with navigating growing demands from various legislators seeking ministerial positions.

Internal pressure continues to mount within the ruling party. A faction of senior Congress legislators, having already urged Siddaramaiah for cabinet changes, is planning to approach the party's high command in New Delhi. The by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies have added urgency to these discussions.

Amid this backdrop, leadership dynamics play a crucial role. While Siddaramaiah is reportedly supportive of a reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seems focused on prioritizing leadership decisions. The ongoing internal debate underscores the complex power-sharing arrangements and speculations that define Karnataka's political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)