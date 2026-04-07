U.S. Vice President Backs Orban: A Strategic Election Endorsement

U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Hungary on Tuesday, aiming to bolster nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's re-election campaign, mere days before the crucial parliamentary election on April 12. Vance's presence signals active U.S. engagement in Hungary's political sphere.

Welcomed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who emphasized a burgeoning U.S.-Hungary relationship, Vance is scheduled to engage in discussions with Hungarian officials on migration, security, and energy cooperation. Notably, Hungarian oil giant MOL plans to procure 500,000 tons of U.S. oil for $500 million, showcasing economic collaboration.

President Donald Trump's administration is visibly supporting right-wing global leaders, akin to Orban, whom Trump endorses as a 'strong leader'. The outcome of Hungary's election, with Orban facing off against the Tisza party's Peter Magyar, may influence the strength of illiberal movements in Europe.