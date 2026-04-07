Georgia's Election: A Test of Trump's Influence

Voters in northwest Georgia are turning out for a pivotal congressional election, testing former President Donald Trump's sway. The race features Clay Fuller, a Trump-endorsed contender, versus moderate Democrat Shawn Harris. The election, prompted by Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation, is watched nationwide for insights into party strength.

Political analyst Michael Bailey expects a Fuller victory, though the margin will indicate Trump's standing with Republican voters amid Harris's efforts to gain traction in this traditionally conservative district. Capturing 45% of the vote could signal potential Republican shifts away from Trump, Bailey points out.

The stakes are high as the winner must swiftly transition to campaign for a full term in the upcoming general elections. Democrats aim to reclaim the House, while the political landscape could shift depending on the outcome of this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)