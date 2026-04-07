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Political Controversy Unfolds: Assam Police Raids Congress Leader's Delhi Home

Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi home over allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Electronic devices were seized, and although Khera was absent, police plan to trace him. The situation follows Khera's claims against Sarma's family, leading to an FIR and heightened political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:37 IST
Political Controversy Unfolds: Assam Police Raids Congress Leader's Delhi Home
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an Assam Police team conducted a search at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday. The action was linked to allegations made by Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family, highlighting escalating political tensions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Debojit Nath, speaking from outside Khera's residence, stated that while the Congress leader was not present, electronic devices were seized during the operation. The police reportedly found incriminating material but declined to disclose details at this stage. The case is registered with the Crime Branch in Guwahati.

The visit by Assam Police occurs in the wake of a political clash triggered by Khera's accusations that Sarma's wife had multiple passports and undisclosed assets. Sarma countered the claims, alleging they stemmed from a Pakistani social media source and intended to impact Assam elections. Consequently, an FIR was lodged against Khera.

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