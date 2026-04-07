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Tragic Overdose Sparks Political Furor Over Goa's Drug Menace

The death of a young man from Indore in Goa, suspected to be from a drug overdose, has stirred political reactions. AAP and Congress criticized the easy availability of drugs in the BJP-governed state, labeling Goa a potential narcotics hub. Calls for accountability from political entities remain strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:15 IST
Tragic Overdose Sparks Political Furor Over Goa's Drug Menace
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  • India

The death of a young man from Indore in Goa, suspected to be from a drug overdose, has ignited political controversy.

Prominent opposition figures from the AAP and Congress have questioned the prevalence of drugs and criticized the BJP-ruled state for allegedly becoming a center for narcotics distribution. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to demand answers.

The silence of BJP-affiliated groups on this issue has intensified scrutiny as concerns grow about the safety and image of Goa as a tourist destination.

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