Tragic Overdose Sparks Political Furor Over Goa's Drug Menace

The death of a young man from Indore in Goa, suspected to be from a drug overdose, has ignited political controversy.

Prominent opposition figures from the AAP and Congress have questioned the prevalence of drugs and criticized the BJP-ruled state for allegedly becoming a center for narcotics distribution. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to demand answers.

The silence of BJP-affiliated groups on this issue has intensified scrutiny as concerns grow about the safety and image of Goa as a tourist destination.