Violence Erupts at CRPF Camp in Manipur
Protests erupted in Bishnupur, Manipur after militant bombings killed two children, leading demonstrators to storm the CRPF camp. Despite warnings from Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, vehicles were torched and properties vandalized. In the ensuing chaos, security personnel fired shots resulting in two fatalities and injuries to five others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Violence broke out at a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district, Manipur, after protesters stormed the facility over a recent militant attack.
Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam reported that the attack earlier claimed the lives of two children, sparking outrage among locals.
Despite warnings and appeals for calm, demonstrators vandalized the camp, leading to gunfire and tragic fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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