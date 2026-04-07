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Clash of Titans: Assam Assembly Elections Heat Up

The intense campaign for the Assam Assembly elections concluded. With 722 candidates in the fray, major topics include allegations of corruption, development promises, and accusations of infiltrating foreign influence. The BJP and Congress exchanged accusations, presenting competing plans for Assam's future, with voting scheduled for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:07 IST
Clash of Titans: Assam Assembly Elections Heat Up
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The campaign for the Assam Assembly elections, saturated with accusations and pledges, wrapped up at 5 pm on Tuesday. With elections scheduled for April 9, voters are set to choose among 722 candidates.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, launched attacks on the Congress. They accused Congress of encouraging infiltrators to settle in Assam, failing to curb insurgency, and lacking focus on development and employment during its governance. The BJP highlighted its successes, such as granting land rights to tea garden workers and implementing empowerment schemes for women. The party also promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code to prevent polygamy.

On the flip side, the Congress and its allies accused the BJP of fostering communal hate and corruption, specifically mentioning Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family. They vowed justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg and other developmental initiatives if elected. This election sees participation from various prominent figures, including the Chief Minister, opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi, and AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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