Ceasefire on the Horizon: Key Developments in Iran-U.S. Relations

A White House official announced that a ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict will take effect as soon as Tehran agrees to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Axios on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump has committed to suspending Iran's bombardment for an initial two-week period.

These developments come ahead of the first planned discussions between Washington and Tehran, set to commence on Friday in Islamabad. The discussions represent a significant step as Pakistan takes on the role of mediator between the two nations.

It remains to be seen how both countries will approach the negotiations, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz would be a critical move towards de-escalation. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, looking for signs of progress that could lead to a lasting peace.