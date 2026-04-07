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Sukhbir Singh Badal Advocates for Distressed Farmers and Punjab Development

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced plans to assist farmers affected by weather damage to crops. Criticizing Punjab's government for lack of compensation, he also pledged initiatives for health, education, and youth if elected in 2027, while highlighting past achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budhlada(Punjab) | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:25 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Advocates for Distressed Farmers and Punjab Development
farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has unveiled measures to support Punjab's distressed farmers whose wheat crops were devastated across 1.25 lakh acres due to adverse weather conditions. Speaking at a 'Punjab Bachao' rally, Badal emphasized the urgent need to distribute food and fodder to those affected.

Badal accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration of neglecting farmers by delaying compensation for crop damages from both last year's floods and recent storms. Despite promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), farmers have received no immediate relief, according to the SAD leader.

Looking towards the 2027 elections, Badal committed to opening an AIIMS-standard hospital in Mansa, a veterinary college, and rolling out various socio-economic schemes including interest-free youth loans, expanded welfare benefits, and job initiatives for locals. SAD's vision contrasts sharply with what the party described as the current government's shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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