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High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka: A Battle Between the Poor and Influential

The Karnataka Assembly bypolls in Davanagere South and Bagalkote are crucial for the ruling Congress, following the demise of Congress MLAs. BJP leader R Ashoka emphasizes it as a clash between the poor and influential, criticizing Congress for promoting dynastic politics, and foresees a potential BJP win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:22 IST
High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka: A Battle Between the Poor and Influential
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The upcoming bypolls in Karnataka, specifically in Davanagere South and Bagalkote, are poised to be a decisive moment for the ruling Congress party. These elections follow the demise of MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, with Congress fielding high-profile candidates Samarth Shamanur and Umesh Meti.

Opposition BJP leader R Ashoka has criticized Congress for what he perceives as promoting dynastic politics by nominating candidates with strong familial ties. He presents the BJP candidates, T Dasakariyappa and Veerabhadrayya Charantimath, as representatives of the ordinary people, contrasting them with Congress's influential nominees.

Ashoka speculates that a loss for Congress could signify a shift away from Muslim support, as he suggests that the current ruling party has not prioritized candidates from backward classes. This election outcome could be pivotal for the political landscape in Karnataka.

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