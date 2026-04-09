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Karnataka Bypolls: A Prestige Battle in Bagalkot and Davanagere South

In Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies, bypolls recorded a 68% voter turnout. The contests are crucial for Congress, aiming to retain seats against BJP, which seeks electoral gains. Allegations of voter inducement surfaced in Bagalkot. Winners will be announced on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST
Karnataka Bypolls: A Prestige Battle in Bagalkot and Davanagere South
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High-stakes electoral contests were observed in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies as bypolls drew a 68% voter turnout on Thursday. These elections are crucial for the ruling Congress, which strives to retain key seats, while the BJP aims to make inroads into Congress strongholds.

The bypolls were necessitated following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Congress faces challenges not only from an energized BJP but also from internal dissidence regarding candidate selections. In Bagalkot, allegations of voter inducement led to an FIR.

The BJP presents strong candidates, with Veerabhadrayya Charantimath in Bagalkot and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South, whereas Congress fields candidates from the families of the deceased legislators. Counting will take place on May 4, with potential implications for party dynamics in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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