BJP's Digital Offensive: Countering Fake Narratives
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan outlined the need for digital engagement to counter damaging misinformation affecting the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized increasing grassroots efforts to strengthen the organization while marking BJP's 46th foundation day in Pune.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan urged party workers to intensify their online presence to combat 'fake narratives' harming the BJP's 2024 electoral fortunes, during the 46th foundation day event in Pune.
Chavan highlighted that misinformation had previously affected the party's performance and stressed grassroots level engagement for stability and growth, setting a target for 51% organizational development in Maharashtra.
The event, attended by key party figures, emphasized BJP's historical dedication and commitment to both grassroots initiatives and ideological strength to build its presence in Pune.
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