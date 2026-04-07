BJP's Digital Offensive: Countering Fake Narratives

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan urged party workers to intensify their online presence to combat 'fake narratives' harming the BJP's 2024 electoral fortunes, during the 46th foundation day event in Pune.

Chavan highlighted that misinformation had previously affected the party's performance and stressed grassroots level engagement for stability and growth, setting a target for 51% organizational development in Maharashtra.

The event, attended by key party figures, emphasized BJP's historical dedication and commitment to both grassroots initiatives and ideological strength to build its presence in Pune.