Left Menu

BJP's Digital Offensive: Countering Fake Narratives

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan outlined the need for digital engagement to counter damaging misinformation affecting the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized increasing grassroots efforts to strengthen the organization while marking BJP's 46th foundation day in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:13 IST
BJP's Digital Offensive: Countering Fake Narratives
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan urged party workers to intensify their online presence to combat 'fake narratives' harming the BJP's 2024 electoral fortunes, during the 46th foundation day event in Pune.

Chavan highlighted that misinformation had previously affected the party's performance and stressed grassroots level engagement for stability and growth, setting a target for 51% organizational development in Maharashtra.

The event, attended by key party figures, emphasized BJP's historical dedication and commitment to both grassroots initiatives and ideological strength to build its presence in Pune.

TRENDING

1
Gulf Chaos: Energy Supply and Shipping Crisis Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Gulf Chaos: Energy Supply and Shipping Crisis Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Political Verbal Duel: Kerala vs Telangana CMs

Political Verbal Duel: Kerala vs Telangana CMs

 India
3
Gautam Adani, nephew ask US court to dismiss SEC securities fraud case, says SEC lawsuit over 2021 bond sale lacks US jurisdiction.

Gautam Adani, nephew ask US court to dismiss SEC securities fraud case, says...

 Global
4
High Stakes Showdown: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

High Stakes Showdown: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is quietly reinforcing bias in education systems

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026