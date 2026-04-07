Himachal's Battle Against TB: A Grassroots Movement

In a substantial health achievement, the rate of tuberculosis (TB) in Himachal Pradesh fell from 15,760 cases in 2022 to 14,653 cases in 2025, reflecting a seven percent decline, according to Governor Kavinder Gupta.

Addressing a gathering at the Ayushman Arogya Camp in Sundernagar, the governor emphasized that combating TB must transcend the purview of just the Health Department. He stressed the necessity of a collective people's movement to eradicate the disease.

Under initiatives like the TB-Free Gram Panchayat and Government of India screenings, the state has seen positive outcomes, with 1.49 million high-risk individuals screened and 29% of gram panchayats declared TB-free by 2025. Governor Gupta called on officials and citizens alike to support patients through the Nikshay Mitra program.

(With inputs from agencies.)