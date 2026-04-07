Himachal's Battle Against TB: A Grassroots Movement
TB cases in Himachal Pradesh have declined by over seven percent since 2022. Governor Kavinder Gupta highlights the importance of community involvement, urging this mission to extend beyond health departments and become a people's movement. Successful initiatives like TB-Free Gram Panchayat are pivotal in this effort.
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In a substantial health achievement, the rate of tuberculosis (TB) in Himachal Pradesh fell from 15,760 cases in 2022 to 14,653 cases in 2025, reflecting a seven percent decline, according to Governor Kavinder Gupta.
Addressing a gathering at the Ayushman Arogya Camp in Sundernagar, the governor emphasized that combating TB must transcend the purview of just the Health Department. He stressed the necessity of a collective people's movement to eradicate the disease.
Under initiatives like the TB-Free Gram Panchayat and Government of India screenings, the state has seen positive outcomes, with 1.49 million high-risk individuals screened and 29% of gram panchayats declared TB-free by 2025. Governor Gupta called on officials and citizens alike to support patients through the Nikshay Mitra program.
(With inputs from agencies.)