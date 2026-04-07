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Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Consenting to Dalit Insult

Rahul Gandhi condemned the derogatory remarks made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, calling it an insult to the SC/ST community. He criticized PM Modi's silence, viewing it not as helplessness but as consent. Gandhi highlighted a pattern of disrespect towards Dalit leaders by BJP-RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Consenting to Dalit Insult
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for using derogatory language against party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, describing it as an affront to the SC/ST community. Gandhi further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of consenting to such acts through his silence.

In a Hindi post on X, Gandhi described Sarma's comments as entirely condemnable and shameful. He emphasized that Kharge, a prominent Dalit leader, is a representative of millions in the SC/ST community, and insulting him extends that insult to the entire community.

Gandhi accused BJP and RSS of having a history of belittling Dalit leaders, with Sarma's remarks reflecting their 'premeditated mindset.' He challenged PM Modi to clarify his stance on Sarma's words, interpreting the silence as compliance rather than helplessness.

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