Left Menu

The Next Frontier: Indian Armed Forces Prepare for Multi-Domain Warfare

Former Army chief Gen J J Singh emphasized the need for the Indian armed forces to prepare for future multi-domain warfare, involving land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. This aligns with broader national security challenges outlined in a new book, highlighting evolving geopolitical and technological dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:48 IST
The Next Frontier: Indian Armed Forces Prepare for Multi-Domain Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an evolving geopolitical landscape, the Indian armed forces are gearing up to 'fight and win the next war', according to former Army chief Gen J J Singh. These preparations emphasize the need for readiness across multiple domains, including land, sea, air, and even cyberspace.

Gen Singh highlighted these insights during a recent event where he served as the chief guest for the launch of a book titled 'Navigating the Geopolitical Churning: India's Defence and Security Challenge'. The book serves as a vital collection of perspectives from defence and strategic experts addressing current security challenges.

The future of warfare, Gen Singh stressed, may begin in space, necessitating significant advancements in India's space architecture. The military's preparedness doesn't stop there, extending to cognitive and economic domains, ensuring comprehensive readiness for any eventualities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farmer Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

Farmer Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Young Indian Squash Stars Set to Shine at Asian Junior Championships

Young Indian Squash Stars Set to Shine at Asian Junior Championships

 India
3
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

 Global
4
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026