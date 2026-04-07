The Next Frontier: Indian Armed Forces Prepare for Multi-Domain Warfare

In an evolving geopolitical landscape, the Indian armed forces are gearing up to 'fight and win the next war', according to former Army chief Gen J J Singh. These preparations emphasize the need for readiness across multiple domains, including land, sea, air, and even cyberspace.

Gen Singh highlighted these insights during a recent event where he served as the chief guest for the launch of a book titled 'Navigating the Geopolitical Churning: India's Defence and Security Challenge'. The book serves as a vital collection of perspectives from defence and strategic experts addressing current security challenges.

The future of warfare, Gen Singh stressed, may begin in space, necessitating significant advancements in India's space architecture. The military's preparedness doesn't stop there, extending to cognitive and economic domains, ensuring comprehensive readiness for any eventualities.

(With inputs from agencies.)