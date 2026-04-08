Escalating Tensions: Continued Clashes Despite Ceasefire Agreement
Despite a newly brokered ceasefire, military conflict persists between Israel and Iran, as confirmed by an Israeli military official. The official's comments arrive shortly after the White House announced an agreement to a US-Iran mediated ceasefire, highlighting ongoing hostilities.
- Country:
- Israel
Despite a freshly brokered ceasefire agreement, hostilities between Israel and Iran continue, as confirmed by an Israeli military official on Wednesday. The comments, made under the condition of anonymity, cast doubt on the effectiveness of the ceasefire brokered by the United States.
The official's remarks came right after the White House announced that Israel had agreed to adhere to the terms of a two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal. However, the situation on the ground paints a different picture, as military actions persist.
Amid the turbulent dynamics, Iran has reportedly maintained its offensive against Israeli targets, further complicating diplomatic efforts to quell the long-standing tensions between the two nations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- ceasefire
- White House
- US-Iran
- hostilities
- military
- agreement
- tensions
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Israel's Stance on US-Iran Ceasefire
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.
Trump Announces Surprise US-Iran Ceasefire
Israel has agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement, AP reports, quoting White House official.
Ceasefire Sparks Economic Rebound Amidst US-Iran Tensions