Market Tsunami: FTSE 100 Soars Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

In a surprising turn of events, the United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index soared to a one-month high on Wednesday, spurred by a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. The announcement sent global stocks rising as oil prices dropped significantly.

The agreement was disclosed by U.S. President Donald Trump late Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a threatened escalation over the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the ceasefire with Iran, Israel continues to escalate its military efforts in Lebanon.

The FTSE 100 closed up 2.5% to 10,608.9 points, marking its highest level since March 2. Midcap FTSE 250 also saw a substantial increase. However, major oil companies like BP and Shell experienced declines, reflecting the volatile impact of geopolitical tensions on energy sector earnings.