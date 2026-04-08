Islamabad Prepares for Historic US-Iran Peace Talks with Two-Day Holiday

The government of Pakistan has declared a two-day holiday in Islamabad ahead of pivotal peace talks between the United States and Iran. The announcement, which allows for local holidays on April 9 and 10, was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday.

In his statement, Memon reassured residents that essential services would continue to function during the holiday period. These services include the Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the police, and various utility providers. Hospitals will also remain operational. Citizens are encouraged to plan their activities during these days.

This diplomatic development follows remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a cabinet meeting, highlighting the significance of the upcoming negotiations. The peace talks set for Friday are viewed as a critical step in fostering international cooperation and stability.