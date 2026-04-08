Left Menu

Islamabad Prepares for Historic US-Iran Peace Talks with Two-Day Holiday

Pakistan announced a two-day holiday in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran peace talks. Essential services will remain operational during the holiday on April 9 and 10. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly, as business and government activities will pause for preparations of the diplomatic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:08 IST
Islamabad Prepares for Historic US-Iran Peace Talks with Two-Day Holiday
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has declared a two-day holiday in Islamabad ahead of pivotal peace talks between the United States and Iran. The announcement, which allows for local holidays on April 9 and 10, was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday.

In his statement, Memon reassured residents that essential services would continue to function during the holiday period. These services include the Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the police, and various utility providers. Hospitals will also remain operational. Citizens are encouraged to plan their activities during these days.

This diplomatic development follows remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a cabinet meeting, highlighting the significance of the upcoming negotiations. The peace talks set for Friday are viewed as a critical step in fostering international cooperation and stability.

TRENDING

1
Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

 India
2
Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

 India
3
Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

 India
4
Trump Clarifies U.S. Stance on Lebanon Amid Iran Ceasefire

Trump Clarifies U.S. Stance on Lebanon Amid Iran Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026