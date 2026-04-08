Pakistan's Surprising Role in US-Iran Ceasefire Raises Questions on Modi's Diplomacy

In a stern critique, the Congress party has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic policies, underscoring Pakistan's pivotal role in orchestrating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran as a significant setback to Modi's global strategy. The opposition noted Modi's continuous silence on aggressive international issues, including Israel's stance on Gaza and the West Bank.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized that the ceasefire, initiated by Pakistan, reveals gaps in Modi's foreign policy framework, drawing a sharp contrast to his approach toward Pakistan and Israel. According to Ramesh, this diminishes India's stature on the global stage and questions the portrayal of India as a diplomatic powerhouse.

Meanwhile, US President Trump's last-minute decision to de-escalate tensions and negotiate with Iran through Pakistan channels marks a critical turn in the conflict. As global reactions unfold, this move signals a potential shift in power dynamics and geopolitical alliances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)