Political Tensions Rise: Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Ravi Kishan Over 'Stress Buster' Comment
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP MP Ravi Kishan for calling himself a 'stress buster' for Yogi Adityanath. Yadav emphasized MPs represent the public, not serve as the Chief Minister's toys. He remarked that such statements reflect poorly on Gorakhpur amidst claims of public discontent over alleged government corruption and insensitivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan for reportedly labeling himself a 'stress buster' for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Yadav insisted that MPs should prioritize representing the public instead of becoming 'toys' for the Chief Minister, drawing a sharp contrast with Kishan's remarks.
Highlighting hardships faced by the people, Yadav expressed concern that the ruling party's leaders were more involved in trivial disputes, hinting it might reflect the public's dissatisfaction with alleged government actions in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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