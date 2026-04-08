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Airline Resurgence: Fuel Supply Turbulence Amid Hormuz Reopening

The global airline industry may face months of jet fuel supply recovery, even if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Despite U.S. and Iran reaching a ceasefire, the conflict disrupted Middle East refinery operations. Airline stocks surged on potential safe passage, but fuel costs could remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST
Airline Resurgence: Fuel Supply Turbulence Amid Hormuz Reopening
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The global airline industry is set to weather months of disrupted jet fuel supply recovery, despite the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, a crucial global shipping passage. This has been attributed to disruptions in Middle East refinery operations amid geopolitical tensions.

Following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, airline stocks soared as the possibility of safe passage through Hormuz rekindled industry optimism. However, IATA's director general Willie Walsh predicts that while crude oil prices may decrease, jet fuel costs could remain elevated due to the regional impact on refineries.

Airlines are adjusting operations by cutting flights and adding refuelling stops, as they feel the pinch of soaring fuel prices. The situation, while reminiscent of historical economic shocks, falls short of the drastic traveling capacity reductions seen during COVID-19. An industry recovery is anticipated, yet it may take months to stabilize fuel supply chains fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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