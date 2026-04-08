Pope Leo Welcomes Ceasefire Amidst Iran Conflict Criticism

Pope Leo has expressed 'great satisfaction' over the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, as publicized on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, the pontiff has notably emerged as a vocal critic of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the dire need for peace.

Just a day prior, Pope Leo criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's threatening stance towards the Iranian populace, labelling such threats as 'unacceptable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)