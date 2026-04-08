Pope Leo Welcomes Ceasefire Amidst Iran Conflict Criticism
Pope Leo expressed his satisfaction with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war. He has been a vocal critic of the ongoing conflict and previously condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against Iran's population, describing them as unacceptable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:24 IST
Pope Leo has expressed 'great satisfaction' over the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, as publicized on Wednesday.
In recent weeks, the pontiff has notably emerged as a vocal critic of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the dire need for peace.
Just a day prior, Pope Leo criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's threatening stance towards the Iranian populace, labelling such threats as 'unacceptable.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
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