Remembering Mohsina Kidwai: A Stalwart of Indian Politics

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai, who served as a Union minister under Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away at the age of 94. Known for her pivotal role in Indian politics, Kidwai was an emblem of grace and integrity.

Kidwai's career began in 1960 when she entered the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council at just 28. Her political journey saw her serve in key positions within the Congress, reflecting a commitment to both party and nation.

Politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed their sorrow, highlighting her impact and legacy in shaping Indian politics and empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)