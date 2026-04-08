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Remembering Mohsina Kidwai: A Stalwart of Indian Politics

Mohsina Kidwai, a veteran Congress leader and former Union minister, passed away at age 94. Known for her dedication to public service, Kidwai held significant portfolios under Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. Her career spanned over six decades, inspiring generations and breaking barriers for women and minorities in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:33 IST
Remembering Mohsina Kidwai: A Stalwart of Indian Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai, who served as a Union minister under Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away at the age of 94. Known for her pivotal role in Indian politics, Kidwai was an emblem of grace and integrity.

Kidwai's career began in 1960 when she entered the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council at just 28. Her political journey saw her serve in key positions within the Congress, reflecting a commitment to both party and nation.

Politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed their sorrow, highlighting her impact and legacy in shaping Indian politics and empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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