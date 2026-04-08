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Sanchez's Strategic Fourth Visit: Strengthening Spain-China Ties

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit China for the fourth time in four years to fortify commercial and diplomatic relations. During the visit scheduled from April 11 to 15, Sanchez will engage in talks with top Chinese officials, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:37 IST
Sanchez's Strategic Fourth Visit: Strengthening Spain-China Ties
Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing for his fourth visit to China this April, a strategic move to solidify Spain's commercial relationship with the world's second-largest economy.

Scheduled from April 11 to 15, Sanchez will meet with key figures such as President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator Zhao Leji. This follows his previous visit in April 2025, emphasizing the urgency Madrid places on maintaining strong foreign ties, especially amidst global geopolitical tensions.

King Felipe's state visit last November marked a significant moment in Spain-China relations, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years, highlighting the mutual desire for increased diplomatic cooperation despite wider European and American concerns over Beijing's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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