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Ceasefire in West Asia: A Call for Unified Diplomacy

The US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, welcomed by India's Congress as a step towards peace. Criticizing the BJP-led government's foreign policy, Congress stresses the need for a unified approach and warns against Pakistan's rising mediatory role. India's standing in global affairs is at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:19 IST
Ceasefire in West Asia: A Call for Unified Diplomacy
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A two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States, Israel, and Iran has been established, marking a pivotal step towards reducing tensions in West Asia. The Indian National Congress has expressed its approval of the pause in hostilities, seeing it as an opportunity for renewed diplomacy and dialogue in the region.

Despite the positive move towards de-escalation, Congress has criticized the current BJP-led government for its handling of the conflict and its impact on India's international standing. According to Congress's Foreign Affairs Department, led by Salman Khurshid, the government's foreign policy missteps have compromised India's energy security and diminished its role as a global peacemaker.

The situation has also seen Pakistan emerge as a mediator, a role Congress believes should have been India's. They emphasized the importance of India adhering to UN principles and its traditional values of non-alignment. As the ceasefire progresses, the Congress party urges the Indian government to adopt a unified national strategy to restore its influence on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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