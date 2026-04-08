Global Observers Witness Assam's Democratic Process
A foreign delegation visited Assam to observe the state assembly elections as part of the Election Commission's IEVP. The visit included election officials from multiple countries. They toured key sites to understand India's electoral framework and will witness the voting process on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
An international delegation made its way to Assam on Wednesday, embarking on a two-day visit aimed at understanding India's electoral process. This initiative is part of the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), according to officials.
The delegation, composed of 15 representatives from election management bodies across nations such as Angola, Egypt, and Portugal, among others, arrived to witness the assembly poll process firsthand. Notably, three members from India's own Election Commission were present as well.
After reaching Assam, the delegation was divided into three groups to survey distribution centres and control rooms in Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts. Their agenda included attending meetings with state officials and observing the voting process, including technology used during elections, providing insights into the robust electoral mechanisms of the world's largest democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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