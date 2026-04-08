Empowering Democracy: Governor's Call to Kerala Voters

On Wednesday, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar made a compelling appeal to the state's citizens, urging them to vote freely and fearlessly in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In his message on the eve of the election, the Governor highlighted voting as a vital right and responsibility, critical to shaping the future of the state and reinforcing democracy's foundations. He encouraged citizens to participate actively and without hesitation.

The polling will see 2.71 crore voters determining the fate of 883 candidates for the 140-member Assembly. Governor Arlekar stressed the significance of voter engagement, calling for voters to act with awareness and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)