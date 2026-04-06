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Upholding Democracy: Reinforcements Arrive for West Bengal Elections

As West Bengal braces for elections, the Election Commission is reinforcing security by deploying 3,000 additional armed police from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. This move aims to enhance the existing central forces during the first phase slated for April 23. Meanwhile, Supratim Sarkar's plea to be relieved from his observer duties in Tamil Nadu was rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:28 IST
Upholding Democracy: Reinforcements Arrive for West Bengal Elections
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In a bid to ensure peaceful polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission has decided to bolster security operations for the upcoming elections. An additional 3,000 armed police personnel will be deployed from other states, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

The deployment supplements the robust presence of central forces already arranged for the initial voting phase scheduled for April 23. The reinforcement plan comes in response to the sensitivity surrounding the elections, which prompted the Election Commission to call in extra personnel, a senior official told PTI.

In other developments, despite citing health issues, former Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar's request to be excused from his observer role in Tamil Nadu was declined. Sarkar has been instructed to commence his duties in several constituencies, including Tirunelveli and Radhapuram, sources revealed.

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