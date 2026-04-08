Allegations and Tensions: Pawan Khera vs. Assam CM

In a heated political clash, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of deploying state police against him while sidestepping inquiries into alleged financial and identity irregularities involving Sarma's wife. Khera has questioned the registration and operations of companies linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, pointing to potential misuse of documents.

Khera is currently seeking anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court amid claims of intimidation by law enforcement. He maintains these moves are attempts to silence the opposition, expressing his determination to continue questioning possible wrongdoing.

This political confrontation comes in the shadow of Assam's upcoming assembly elections, amplifying scrutiny and pressure on Sarma. The Congress party has publicly criticized Sarma's language towards its national president, underscoring deeper tensions as election day looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)