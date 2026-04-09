Moon Race: U.S. and China's Lunar Ambitions Heat Up

NASA's groundbreaking Artemis mission has reignited the U.S.'s lunar ambitions, while China's goal to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 is adding geopolitical pressure. This week, the Artemis II mission took U.S. astronauts further into space than ever before, setting the stage for a 2028 moon landing.

China, keenly observing the U.S.'s progress, is developing its own lunar mission architecture with the Long March-10 rocket and Mengzhou spacecraft. Having historically advanced its space capabilities, China aims to land astronauts on the moon as a significant milestone in its space dominance aspirations.

The U.S.-China rivalry extends to lunar exploration, as both nations prepare for a permanent human presence on the moon. With China's strategic goals and technological advancements, it seems poised to meet its 2030 lunar deadline, amid broader competition for space superiority.

(With inputs from agencies.)